Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 725.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NYSE:THO opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

