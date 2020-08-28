Craig Hallum Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $72.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

