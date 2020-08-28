Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 800,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

