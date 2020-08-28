Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 234.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Premier by 177.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Premier by 101.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.