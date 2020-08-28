Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Reduced by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NYSE JWN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 127,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Craig Hallum Increases Dycom Industries Price Target to $72.00
Fluidigm Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group
Premier Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Tenaris SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts
Alexander Rosenstein Sells 4,692 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc Stock


