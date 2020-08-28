Tenaris SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

TS stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 132,413 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.