Alexander Rosenstein Sells 4,692 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Alexander Rosenstein sold 685 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $21,892.60.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $33.22 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

