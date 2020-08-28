Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 15.7% Higher

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. 99,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 103,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 6.85% of Eastside Distilling worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

