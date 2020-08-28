National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$107.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.95.

RY stock opened at C$101.90 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total value of C$698,188.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,352.38. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

