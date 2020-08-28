Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

