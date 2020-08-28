William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.55 ($2.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMH shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut William Hill to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on William Hill from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on William Hill from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

LON WMH opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.26) on Friday. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

