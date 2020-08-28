Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URBN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

