Morgan Stanley Buys 8,011,695 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 217.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.63% of Western Midstream Partners worth $37,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

WES stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $27.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

