NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of NetApp worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NTAP opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

