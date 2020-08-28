Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 32,506 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Brinker International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brinker International by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.

Shares of EAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,426. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

