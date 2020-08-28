Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $175,551 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

CADE stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

