Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,953 Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

