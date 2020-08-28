Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,953 Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In related news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

