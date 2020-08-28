Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 78,846 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 78,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,588 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.