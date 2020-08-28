Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

GLUU stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,625 shares of company stock worth $4,650,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.