Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti upped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

