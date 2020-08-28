Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,000 shares of company stock worth $47,100,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

