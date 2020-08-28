Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $142,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

