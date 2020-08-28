Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,503 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

