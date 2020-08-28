Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after buying an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 293,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $9,006,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

