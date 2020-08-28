Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Century Communities worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock worth $8,388,694 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

