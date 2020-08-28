Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,252 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Teradata worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $34.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

