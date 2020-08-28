Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Alcoa worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $9,263,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 625.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,359 shares during the period.

Shares of AA stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

