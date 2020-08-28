Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 777.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

NYSE RL opened at $68.24 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.