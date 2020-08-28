Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of USANA Health Sciences worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USNA. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,593 shares of company stock worth $48,728,181. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $78.89 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

