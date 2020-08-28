S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

STBA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Equities analysts expect that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

