Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kohl’s worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 65.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of KSS opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.