AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of AZZ worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 272.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZZ by 3,908.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 3,309.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AZZ by 41.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AZZ by 8.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on AZZ to $44.25 in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.