Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of News worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in News by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after buying an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of News by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 827,929 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.06 on Friday. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

