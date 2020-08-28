WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WNS by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in WNS by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

