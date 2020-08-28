Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of ePlus worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 371,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

