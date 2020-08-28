Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

PBH stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

