Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Wyndham Destinations worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -250.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.