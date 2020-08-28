Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Heartland Express worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 110,059 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

