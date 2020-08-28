Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of United Natural Foods worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $976.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

