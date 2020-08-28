Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of istar worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of istar by 58.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of istar by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of istar by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of istar stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. istar Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that istar Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded istar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

