Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of M/I Homes worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in M/I Homes by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MHO. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

