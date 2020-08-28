Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 391,162 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NSP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

