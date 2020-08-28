Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

