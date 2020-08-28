Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Alamo Group worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alamo Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.28. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $445,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,287.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $987,144 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

