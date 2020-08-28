Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.