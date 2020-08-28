Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Encore Wire worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,830,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 356,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

