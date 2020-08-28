Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

