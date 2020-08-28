Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,793 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,454,469.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,090,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 257,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $68,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $314,318. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHT opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

