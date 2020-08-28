Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTY. TheStreet raised Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.29 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Getty Realty Profile

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.