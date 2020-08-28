Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ladder Capital worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 215,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LADR opened at $7.48 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $916.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

